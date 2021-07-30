Garrison business owner shows employee appreciation amid labor shortage

GARRISON, N.D. – Businesses across the country, large and small, are having a tough time finding workers to fill positions.

That includes the town of Garrison.

Dairy Queen and North Shore Inn and Suites staff were given a day off to head to Lake Sakakawea.

“It was highly appreciated because not everyone recognizes the work that you put in, and without employees, you won’t have a business,” said Paul Williams, an employee at both businesses.

Business owner David Jeffrey wanted to give back to his employees for their hard work.

“If you don’t take time to recognize your employees, they won’t be with you for long. You have to treat them as well as they treat you and as well as they treat your customers,” said Jeffrey.

Especially with a year like 2021, where labor shortages are far and wide.

“We’ve attempted to hire with incentives, bonus programs and we’ve always been hiring for all summer long, we never stopped. But we just don’t have the applications coming in,” said Jeffrey.

Shifts are short staffed, rooms are closed to ease the burden, but the staff manages.

“We do what we have too. I’m a physical guy, so it doesn’t really bother me,” Williams mentioned.

Jeffrey said he knows firsthand the importance of staff appreciation and is planning more ways to show his staff he cares.

Jeffrey also participates in a summer work program known as J1, which gives foreign students from other countries the opportunity to come to Garrison work, earn money, and learn a new culture.

Williams is from Jamaica.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.