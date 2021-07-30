Advertisement

Game Wardens meet the public at the fair

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Most run-ins with a game warden involve checking hunting and fishing licenses, and counting harvested animals.

A couple times a year the wardens get to do outreach activities like this to bridge the gap with the public. At the North Dakota State Fair they’re teaching kids about different animals and how to identify them.

“Little change of pace for me during the summer. I always enjoy this time of year, I do get to come up here and spend a couple days. Get out of  my summer routine of checking fishermen and checking boaters,” said Erik Schmidt, District Game Warden.

He says he looks forward to these events every year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child pornography Cybertip leads to Golden Valley woman’s arrest
Grasshoppers thrive in this hot, dry weather and they are moving into the state, destroying...
Grasshoppers damage crops, pastures in eastern Mont., western N.D.
Pedestrian killed
Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest
CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended
CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended

Latest News

ND Vaccinations
ND has no plans to offer monetary incentives for vaccination
Nurses willing to walk over vaccine mandate, but may not be as many as feared
North Dakota State Fair 2021
Memories from the North Dakota State Fair
Sun Country Airlines
Williston Basin International Airport 1 month away from providing direct flights to Las Vegas