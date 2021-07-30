Game Wardens meet the public at the fair

MINOT, N.D. - Most run-ins with a game warden involve checking hunting and fishing licenses, and counting harvested animals.

A couple times a year the wardens get to do outreach activities like this to bridge the gap with the public. At the North Dakota State Fair they’re teaching kids about different animals and how to identify them.

“Little change of pace for me during the summer. I always enjoy this time of year, I do get to come up here and spend a couple days. Get out of my summer routine of checking fishermen and checking boaters,” said Erik Schmidt, District Game Warden.

He says he looks forward to these events every year.

