Fires make Bismarck air ‘Unhealthy’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A haze has settled over Bismarck once again. As of Friday morning, Bismarck’s air quality has climbed to 165, which is “unhealthy”, up from our average score of 33.

Fargo’s air is in worse condition: their score has jumped from an average of 37 to 235, or “very unhealthy.”

“We usually have some of the clearest air in the nation, honestly. We meet all of the air pollution requirements that EPA puts out, and we are usually under everything they put out. And, this is just what they call an exceptional event, where nature takes its course and there’s not a whole lot we can do about it,” said Justin Mayer, of ND Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Monitoring division.

Officials say this is due to fires in Canada and the western United States. Although they can’t tell the future, they’re hopeful that when the fires clear up, North Dakota’s air quality will return to normal.

