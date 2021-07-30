Dickinson teen and his cattle take home FFA honors at State Fair

MINOT, N.D. – A Dickinson teen is going home with multiple ribbons after competing in FFA competitions at the fair.

Matthew Pretzer said one of his cross-bred cattle took home the Grand Champion Award.

Another earned the Reserve Breed Champion award.

“It’s fun you know. We don’t necessarily do it for the awards. We do it for fun, just like having the animals and spending the week up here,” said Pretzer.

Pretzer is 17, and said he’s been working with cows for about five years.

This was his first year competing in FFA.

