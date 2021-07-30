Crews battle series of spot fires along railroad tracks near Surrey

SURREY, N.D. – A series of small grass fires near Surrey kept rural fire crews busy Thursday afternoon.

Fire Chief Rex Weltikol said crews from Minot Rural and Surrey responded to six spot fires along the railroad tracks near Lafarge Cement around 2 p.m.

Fire officials halted train traffic for roughly a half hour while they put out the flames.

He said the fire destroyed a few hay bales and possibly some scrapyard cars, but crews were able to stop the flames before they got to any structures.

No one was hurt.

