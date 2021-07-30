Advertisement

Crews battle series of spot fires along railroad tracks near Surrey

Image courtesy: Adam Meade
Image courtesy: Adam Meade(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURREY, N.D. – A series of small grass fires near Surrey kept rural fire crews busy Thursday afternoon.

Fire Chief Rex Weltikol said crews from Minot Rural and Surrey responded to six spot fires along the railroad tracks near Lafarge Cement around 2 p.m.

Fire officials halted train traffic for roughly a half hour while they put out the flames.

He said the fire destroyed a few hay bales and possibly some scrapyard cars, but crews were able to stop the flames before they got to any structures.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Mendivil-Beltran and Jessica Saueressig
Two suspects in Sunday’s Killdeer homicide now in custody; name of victim released
Eduardo Rivera
Bismarck man accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl, other drugs
Pedestrian killed
Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality
Memorial Candla
Fallen officer involved in shooting identified
Grasshoppers thrive in this hot, dry weather and they are moving into the state, destroying...
Grasshoppers damage crops, pastures in eastern Mont., western N.D.

Latest News

CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended
CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended
CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended
Garrison business owner shows employee appreciation
Garrison business owner shows employee appreciation amid labor shortage
Senior Day at the North Dakota State Fair
Remembering past fairs on Senior Day
Rural hospital thankful for provider relief funds during pandemic