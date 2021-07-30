Coal Creek sale passes co-op vote

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The purchase of Coal Creek Power Station passed another hurdle.

The co-ops for the current owner of the plant, Great River Energy, received the necessary support to move forward with the sale with Rainbow Energy.

“This is another huge step forward in securing a long-term, viable future for Coal Creek Station, its workers and the communities that depend on the hundreds of jobs at Coal Creek and the nearby Falkirk Mine,” Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, R-N.D., said in a joint statement.

The plant was planned to be shut down by the end of 2022, but the announcement of exclusive negotiations in June 2021 gave the plant a new fate.

When the sale was first announced, Rainbow Energy said they plan on investing in carbon capture technologies to the plant.

“Carbon capture is Coal Creek’s next chapter and will allow our state to lead the way in deploying the latest, greatest technology, enabling us to continue utilizing our abundant coal resources while reducing emissions,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.