Advertisement

Coal Creek sale passes co-op vote

Coal Creek Power Station
Coal Creek Power Station
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The purchase of Coal Creek Power Station passed another hurdle.

The co-ops for the current owner of the plant, Great River Energy, received the necessary support to move forward with the sale with Rainbow Energy.

“This is another huge step forward in securing a long-term, viable future for Coal Creek Station, its workers and the communities that depend on the hundreds of jobs at Coal Creek and the nearby Falkirk Mine,” Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, R-N.D., said in a joint statement.

The plant was planned to be shut down by the end of 2022, but the announcement of exclusive negotiations in June 2021 gave the plant a new fate.

When the sale was first announced, Rainbow Energy said they plan on investing in carbon capture technologies to the plant.

“Carbon capture is Coal Creek’s next chapter and will allow our state to lead the way in deploying the latest, greatest technology, enabling us to continue utilizing our abundant coal resources while reducing emissions,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child pornography Cybertip leads to Golden Valley woman’s arrest
Grasshoppers thrive in this hot, dry weather and they are moving into the state, destroying...
Grasshoppers damage crops, pastures in eastern Mont., western N.D.
Pedestrian killed
Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest
Eduardo Rivera
Bismarck man accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl, other drugs

Latest News

Kidder County Cattle Shooting
Investigators search for individuals responsible for shooting two cows in Kidder county
Overnight fire destroys home in southeast Minot
Game and Fish
Game and Fish
Tigirlily
Tigirlily