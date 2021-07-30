CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the increase in COVID cases, the Centers for Disease Control released updated guidance on mask wearing.

The CDC is calling for mask wearing indoors, even for those are vaccinated.

But it only applies to certain parts of the country, and some of those areas include North Dakota.

The CDC created this chart for every county in North Dakota, and ranked the level of community transmission for each one.

Based on their guidance, nine counties, including, Logan and McLean counties, should return to mask wearing when inside regardless of vaccination status.

But when asked if anyone would, some were skeptical.

Just as normal summer traditions have returned, the CDC said some parts of the country need to go back to COVID protocols, including wearing masks.

“I personally will, especially with the new variant coming out. I have family health issues, so for me it’s like protecting my own family and everything,” Bismarck resident Nolan Black said.

According to the new map, more than half of America’s counties are at “high levels of community transmission.”

Roughly 17% more of America’s counties were moved to this designation.

“We have to remember things are always changing, and when we’re looking at this variant versus the one we were dealing with before, there are more concerns with the ability to spread the virus,” Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said.

Moch added it will take a significant spike in cases to bring about any kind of mandate, meaning it’s up to individuals to make their own choices.

And some are set in their decisions.

“To be honest, I don’t really pay much attention. I just go about my life. I live alone; my husband passed away. It’s only me and Jesus Christ,” Bismarck resident Darleen Koch said.

This isn’t the first time North Dakota has seen different COVID levels applied to different counties.

Last year, Gov. Doug Burgum installed a county-by-county risk assessment program and applied varying degrees on restrictions based on that.

Burgum said in a statement that he won’t be announcing new mask policies for state employees, citing the low number of hospitalizations.

North Dakota ended its COVID state of emergency at the end of April, and half of other states have ended theirs, too.

