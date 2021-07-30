Bismarck unaffected by jet fuel delivery delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re traveling to or through other metro areas, you might experience extra stops. American Airlines announced on Monday that some flights might be subject to additional stops, due to fuel delivery delays.

While you might experience delays if you travel to bigger cities, at the moment, North Dakota is isolated from those issues.

“Around the country, we’re hearing those kinds of shortages. But we’re fortunate here in Bismarck and North Dakota, because our fuel comes right out of the Mandan refinery, just minutes away. So we’re very fortunate to have access to our aviation needs for fuel,” said Paul Vetter, Chief Operating Officer at Executive Air.

The fuel supply shortage is caused by a lack of both truck drivers and trucks. Since people have begun leisure traveling again, the issues lie in moving the fuel from the refineries to the airports in a timely manner. As for North Dakota companies, the effects are limited.

“We’ve actually been really fortunate that we have seen pretty steady or increased activity on our ramp,” said Kim Sauter, Sales and Marketing Director for Executive Air.

Executive Air has prospered this summer, in part due to availability of jet fuel in North Dakota.

American Airlines expects delays in other metro areas to continue through mid-August, and Executive Air is hopeful their positive situation will continue into the future.

