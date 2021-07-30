Advertisement

Behavioral Health Division promotes ‘Help is Here’ at the State Fair

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division recently launched “Help Is Here.”

It’s an initiative aimed at supporting the behavioral health needs of residents around the state, and they are promoting it with a creative booth at this year’s North Dakota State Fair.

Those who walk by are asked to grab a marker that represents a goal they have for themselves.

Next, they fill in a square on a large board.

Several fairgoers have already used the board to declare their goals.

“That board at our booth really offers an opportunity for people to identify something that they will do to really focus on their well-being,” said Laura Anderson, Behavioral Health Division Assistant Director.

The booth is located in Commercial 2 right next to Gate B.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Mendivil-Beltran and Jessica Saueressig
Two suspects in Sunday’s Killdeer homicide now in custody; name of victim released
Eduardo Rivera
Bismarck man accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl, other drugs
Pedestrian killed
Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality
Memorial Candla
Fallen officer involved in shooting identified
Grasshoppers thrive in this hot, dry weather and they are moving into the state, destroying...
Grasshoppers damage crops, pastures in eastern Mont., western N.D.

Latest News

CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended
CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended
CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended
Garrison business owner shows employee appreciation
Garrison business owner shows employee appreciation amid labor shortage
Senior Day at the North Dakota State Fair
Remembering past fairs on Senior Day
Rural hospital thankful for provider relief funds during pandemic