Behavioral Health Division promotes ‘Help is Here’ at the State Fair

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division recently launched “Help Is Here.”

It’s an initiative aimed at supporting the behavioral health needs of residents around the state, and they are promoting it with a creative booth at this year’s North Dakota State Fair.

Those who walk by are asked to grab a marker that represents a goal they have for themselves.

Next, they fill in a square on a large board.

Several fairgoers have already used the board to declare their goals.

“That board at our booth really offers an opportunity for people to identify something that they will do to really focus on their well-being,” said Laura Anderson, Behavioral Health Division Assistant Director.

The booth is located in Commercial 2 right next to Gate B.

