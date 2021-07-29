Advertisement

Ten year sentence for Williston sex offender in possession of firearm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A registered sex offender in Williston has been sentenced to ten years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Fargo police were alerted to 32-year-old LaSamuel Richardson III when residents twice spotted him exposing himself outside.

When police caught up with Richardson in a woman’s car, he had ammunition in his coat pocket, and the woman gave police the pistol he hid in the car.

