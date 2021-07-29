Advertisement

Rescued hawks sent to Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo for rehabilitation

Rescued hawk at Dakota Zoo
Rescued hawk at Dakota Zoo(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Zookeepers at Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo say they are getting calls for injured wild hawks, eagles, and owls that have likely fallen out of their nests and need care.

The zoo has received three hawks in the past week and staff are hoping to rehabilitate and release them. The latest animal, a hawk, was brought in by the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

The hawk was found on the roadside. Now, zookeepers are giving him a full medical evaluation. They are x-raying the bird to check for broken bones and testing his blood for lead.

“We have fed him. He’s eating pretty well on his own and that’s a great thing, and now we just want to know if he’s healthy and does he need any medical attention,” said Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo Director Terry Lincoln.

The zoo’s veterinarian says the hawk appears to be healthy. The zoo takes in roughly 80 wild birds a year from around North Dakota. Lincoln says that if a bird is found to need help, people should keep their distance and can call the authorities or the zoo to determine the next steps.

