Oak Park Splash Pad shut down for repairs

MINOT, N.D. – It will be pretty hot for the rest of the week, but kids in Minot will have to find another way to cool off besides at the Oak Park Splash Pad.

The Minot Park District announced this morning that the splash pad was having mechanical issues.

Leadership said the parts to fix the problem have already been ordered.

They say at this time they do not know when the splash pad will re-open.

The Radio City splash pad will stay open as scheduled.

