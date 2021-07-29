Advertisement

MHA Native Dancers teaching culture and history at the fair

MHA Native Dancer
MHA Native Dancer(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara dancers made a return to the fairgrounds this year to share their culture at the North Dakota State Fair.

Each individual demonstrated a different style of dance while the master of ceremonies explained the significance and history of the outfits and styles.

“The whole biggest thing is about education. Educating the people of the world, and the state of North Dakota as to who we are as people. Sharing our traditions with the people as well and create a better world for everybody,” said Jason Morsette, special projects.

A powwow is coming up the second week of August in New Town.

