Kids Show-De-O giving young rodeo stars a start

By John Salling
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – An event at the North Dakota State Fair is helping future rodeo stars get a leg up on the competition.

The show gives kids a chance to practice and compete in events at a younger age than they normally would.

”It’s always exciting, and a little nerve-wracking also. Yeah, it’s very exciting to see him competing with an animal already at six,” said Jonell Zaback, mom.

The Show-De-O opened up with a stick horse and sack races for kids under age six.

”Yeah it’s awesome, I guess. My husband grew up rodeoing and so it’s a perfect opportunity for my kid to do the same,” said Laura Halvorson, mom.

Then those six and up began things like barrel and flag racing. Multiple generations of the family have fun cheering them on.

”Luckily I have a really supportive family that we have grandmas and grandpas in the stands here. My husband does try to get to everything as well,” said Zaback.

The event gives the rodeo stars of the future a chance to show off their skills.

The show was broken down into four age groups from those younger than six up to those fourteen years old.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

