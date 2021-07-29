Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 22-year old Mandan man was killed near the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue SW in Dickinson early this morning when he was hit by a car. It happened around 12:30 a.m. MDT when a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on Broadway in Dickinson and hit the man, who was in the center of the roadway at the time. The driver of the Equinox, 25-year old Morgan Laroache of Dickinson and a passenger in the vehicle, 20 -year old Jacob Trinneer of Dickinson were not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.