Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality

Pedestrian killed
Pedestrian killed(KFYR)
By Wayne Wolff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 22-year old Mandan man was killed near the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue SW in Dickinson early this morning when he was hit by a car. It happened around 12:30 a.m. MDT when a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on Broadway in Dickinson and hit the man, who was in the center of the roadway at the time. The driver of the Equinox, 25-year old Morgan Laroache of Dickinson and a passenger in the vehicle, 20 -year old Jacob Trinneer of Dickinson were not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

