Competitors show off mini horses at North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota State Fair brings in animals across the state and country, including miniature horses who took over Arena 2 Wednesday afternoon.

Twelve horses took part in the show, all entered in several different classes.

Judges from across the country checked out the different breeds to see if they meet certain specifications

“Primarily, you’ll see minis of various sizes and ages and they compare the confirmation and select the horse with the most correct confirmation,” said Scott Flach, one of the supervisors with the mini pony show.

Flach added that a lot of time and grooming goes into preparing the horses before each show.

