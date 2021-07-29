Advertisement

Child pornography Cybertip leads to Golden Valley woman’s arrest

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A distribution of child pornography tip has led to a Golden Valley woman’s arrest.

Dickinson police say 36-year-old Janine Edwards sent photos of a minor in various stages of nudity to an adult man. Edwards told investigators she knew the recipient of the pictures was a registered sex offender.

The text exchange occurred between May and July of 2021.

Edwards is in custody at the McLean County Jail. She is charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possession of prohibited materials, and promoting obscenity to minors.

Court documents report that the recipient of the messages, 40-year-old James Thompson of Dickinson admitted to multiple violations of his sex offender registration. Thompson is charged for failing to register as a sexual offender and possessing prohibited materials.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Mendivil-Beltran and Jessica Saueressig
Two suspects in Sunday’s Killdeer homicide now in custody; name of victim released
Eduardo Rivera
Bismarck man accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl, other drugs
Pedestrian killed
Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality
Memorial Candla
Fallen officer involved in shooting identified
Grasshoppers thrive in this hot, dry weather and they are moving into the state, destroying...
Grasshoppers damage crops, pastures in eastern Mont., western N.D.

Latest News

Robert Corona
Wanted: woman who left hospital after saying she swallowed bags of drugs
Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh
Tigirlily sits down with KMOT at the 2021 North Dakota State Fair
Judges from across the country checked out the different breeds to see if they meet certain...
Competitors show off mini horses at North Dakota State Fair
Sanford Health Williston
When will Williston and Sanford Health reach an agreement for a new clinic and hospital?