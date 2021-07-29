Child pornography Cybertip leads to Golden Valley woman’s arrest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A distribution of child pornography tip has led to a Golden Valley woman’s arrest.

Dickinson police say 36-year-old Janine Edwards sent photos of a minor in various stages of nudity to an adult man. Edwards told investigators she knew the recipient of the pictures was a registered sex offender.

The text exchange occurred between May and July of 2021.

Edwards is in custody at the McLean County Jail. She is charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possession of prohibited materials, and promoting obscenity to minors.

Court documents report that the recipient of the messages, 40-year-old James Thompson of Dickinson admitted to multiple violations of his sex offender registration. Thompson is charged for failing to register as a sexual offender and possessing prohibited materials.

