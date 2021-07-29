Bismarck man accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl, other drugs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been arrested for intent to deliver a variety of drugs in Burleigh county.

Bismarck Police say a canine unit alerted to narcotics in a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Eduardo Rivera. Court documents report that police found 50 grams of meth, 50 grams of cocaine, several hundred oxycodone pills, 50 grams of fentanyl, nine grams of heroin, and a large amount of cash upon search of the car.

Rivera told police the car did not belong to him.

Rivera is held at the Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.