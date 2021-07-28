Advertisement

With ties to Williston, city roots for Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky in Williston
Katie Ledecky in Williston(Williston Parks and Rec)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a big night for Katie Ledecky as she goes for the gold in two swimming events in Tokyo Tuesday night and her mom’s hometown of Williston will be cheering her on.

Ledecky’s grandfather Dr. E.J. Hagen is responsible for opening the first indoor pool in Williston. And the 5-time gold medalist was the first to swim a lap in the pool at the Williston ARC when it opened in 2014. Leaders say she and her family have done a lot for Williston aquatics.

“One of the greatest swimmers of all time. Phelps and Ledecky, you can say those two names together, but she’s from Williston, she has roots from Williston. I’ve watched every race on TV and watched the replays and you kind of get chills when you go, ‘Hey I know her, that’s kind of cool,’” said ARC Executive Director Darrin Krueger

Ledecky swims in the 200-meter and 1,500-meter freestyle finals Tuesday night at 8:41 p.m. and 9:54 p.m. respectively on Your News Leader.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Oscar Ortiz
Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in Fargo Metro Area
Billings County fatal crash Sunday
Suspected homicide investigation underway in Dunn County
Woman assaulted trooper at North Dakota rest area Monday morning

Latest News

Carlos Mendivil-Beltran and Jessica Saueressig
Two suspects in Sunday’s Killdeer homicide now in custody; name of victim released
Two Bank of North Dakota loan programs approved to help livestock producers amid drought
Bottineau man sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting a Grafton Police officer
Power lines
Energy usage highest Bismarck has seen