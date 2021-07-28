With ties to Williston, city roots for Katie Ledecky

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a big night for Katie Ledecky as she goes for the gold in two swimming events in Tokyo Tuesday night and her mom’s hometown of Williston will be cheering her on.

Ledecky’s grandfather Dr. E.J. Hagen is responsible for opening the first indoor pool in Williston. And the 5-time gold medalist was the first to swim a lap in the pool at the Williston ARC when it opened in 2014. Leaders say she and her family have done a lot for Williston aquatics.

“One of the greatest swimmers of all time. Phelps and Ledecky, you can say those two names together, but she’s from Williston, she has roots from Williston. I’ve watched every race on TV and watched the replays and you kind of get chills when you go, ‘Hey I know her, that’s kind of cool,’” said ARC Executive Director Darrin Krueger

Ledecky swims in the 200-meter and 1,500-meter freestyle finals Tuesday night at 8:41 p.m. and 9:54 p.m. respectively on Your News Leader.

