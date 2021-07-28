Unique foods at this year’s ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. – Funnel cakes, and corndogs are fair food favorites, but some other unique dishes are also attracting customers at this year’s state fair.

The donuts from Amish Annies are ones you won’t find at your typical grocery store.

“It’s an Amish recipe and then they are double raised. They are rolled out hand-stretched and then put in the fryer,” said Audri Sturgeon with Amish Annies.

The twin cities’ food has already made quite the impression on fairgoers.

“A lot of people are just like wow these are so good and their eyes open up when they see how big they are,” said Sturgeon.

Waffle Chix is also out at the fair, and their treats are not your everyday breakfast food.

“It’s on a stick obviously, so everything at our stand comes on skewered on a stick and waffles baked around it,” said Kirsten Taylor with Waffle Chix.

The Iowa-based booth rolled out a new item special for the North Dakota State Fair.

“The peanut butter squealer has gotten a lot of attention that our breakfast sausage baked inside a waffle, and we drizzle peanut butter sauce and bacon bits,” said Taylor.

Both booths are located near the All Seasons Arena.

