Two suspects in Sunday’s Killdeer homicide now in custody; name of victim released

Carlos Mendivil-Beltran and Jessica Saueressig(KFYR)
By Alan Miller
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office now says two suspects in Sunday’s shooting death are in custody and has released the name of the victim.

As Your News Leader previously reported, police in Moorhead, Minnesota, arrested 28-year-old Oscar Ortiz, who was hiding in a stairwell of an apartment building.

Authorities say the name Oscar Ortiz is an alias. He’s actually Carlos Mendivil-Beltran of New Mexico.

Police also arrested 28-year-old Jessica Sauressig of Wisconsin, yesterday, also in Moorhead.

The victim of the shooting was identified as Brian Rowe of Watford City. Rowe was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds near 114th Ave NW and 1B St. NW on the Gap Road in the Killdeer Mountains Sunday.

Authorities are also looking for a black 2016 GMC Denali pickup with North Dakota plates 888-DDK. They say it’s part of the investigation. Call 911 if you find it.

Black 2016 GMC Denali
Black 2016 GMC Denali(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)

