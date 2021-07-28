Advertisement

Two Bank of North Dakota loan programs approved to help livestock producers amid drought

(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state industrial commission has approved two Bank of North Dakota loan programs to help livestock producers cover their expenses during this year’s drought.

One is the Livestock Drought Loan Program, which is good for purchasing feed, transporting feed or livestock, obtaining water and other costs.

The second is the Livestock Rebuilder Loan Program, which is for post-drought relief and can help ranchers who have had to sell off cattle for lack of feed.

For rates and details, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Oscar Ortiz
Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in Fargo Metro Area
Billings County fatal crash Sunday
Suspected homicide investigation underway in Dunn County
Woman assaulted trooper at North Dakota rest area Monday morning

Latest News

Carlos Mendivil-Beltran and Jessica Saueressig
Two suspects in Sunday’s Killdeer homicide now in custody; name of victim released
Katie Ledecky in Williston
With ties to Williston, city roots for Katie Ledecky
Bottineau man sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting a Grafton Police officer
Power lines
Energy usage highest Bismarck has seen