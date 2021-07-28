Two Bank of North Dakota loan programs approved to help livestock producers amid drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state industrial commission has approved two Bank of North Dakota loan programs to help livestock producers cover their expenses during this year’s drought.

One is the Livestock Drought Loan Program, which is good for purchasing feed, transporting feed or livestock, obtaining water and other costs.

The second is the Livestock Rebuilder Loan Program, which is for post-drought relief and can help ranchers who have had to sell off cattle for lack of feed.

For rates and details, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.