Advertisement

TikTok star wounded, friend fatally shot watching ‘Purge’

Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night...
Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night found the body of Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas gravely wounded.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are appealing for help as they investigate a shooting inside a Southern California movie theater that killed an 18-year-old woman and left her friend on life support.

Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night found the body of Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas gravely wounded.

Barajas is a social media influencer with nearly a million TikTok followers. He’s on life support at a hospital.

Police are asking anyone who was at The Crossings mall in Corona Monday night to share information with detectives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Ortiz
Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in Fargo Metro Area
Suspected homicide investigation underway in Dunn County
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Oscar Ortiz
Killdeer murder suspect found and arrested in Moorhead
Carlos Mendivil-Beltran and Jessica Saueressig
Two suspects in Sunday’s Killdeer homicide now in custody; name of victim released

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
CDC leader: Masks, vaccination could halt surge
Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
Family still has no answers after man, 90, dies in hot van outside retirement home
Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
90-year-old dies forgotten in hot van in Arizona
FILE - Congressional District 6 candidate Jake Ellzey talks with supporters during an evening...
GOP’s Jake Ellzey wins US House seat over Trump-backed rival