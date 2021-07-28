Advertisement

Tigirlily to perform Wednesday at North Dakota State Fair

Tigirlily
Tigirlily(Robert Chavers)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota country duo Tigirlily will take the main stage at the grandstand Wednesday evening.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the duo, made up of Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh, would open Wednesday for Sawyer Brown.

Entrance to the grandstand opens at 6:30 p.m., with music beginning at 8 p.m.

Tune in to a the Thursday Evening Report on KMOT at 6 p.m. for a special interview with Tigirlily on their experiences this year at the State Fair, and more!

