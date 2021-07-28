Advertisement

Ten NDSU Starters Voted to Preseason All-MVFC Teams

(KSFY)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Missouri Valley Conference released its preseason awards today, and North Dakota State has 10 starters that were picked for the All-Conference teams.

Four offensive starters received first-team honors, including wide receiver Christian Watson, who also got an All-Conference nod as a return specialist. Three defensive starters also garnered first-team awards.

Tight end Noah Gindorff and defensive lineman Eli Mostaer were voted as second-team members, with tight end Josh Babicz as an honorable mention.

NDSU kicks off their season at home on September 4th against Albany.

