Ten NDSU Starters Voted to Preseason All-MVFC Teams
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Missouri Valley Conference released its preseason awards today, and North Dakota State has 10 starters that were picked for the All-Conference teams.
Four offensive starters received first-team honors, including wide receiver Christian Watson, who also got an All-Conference nod as a return specialist. Three defensive starters also garnered first-team awards.
Tight end Noah Gindorff and defensive lineman Eli Mostaer were voted as second-team members, with tight end Josh Babicz as an honorable mention.
NDSU kicks off their season at home on September 4th against Albany.
