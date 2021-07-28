Pro’s Pointer #13

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the reasons why you see so many different rods and reels in a sporting goods store is because each one is designed for a specific purpose. As Johnnie Candle likes to point out, you do not see golfers playing with just one club.

As we continue the Silver Anniversary season of Pro’s Pointers, Johnnie is “flipping out” over this feature on a certain kind of reel.

Johnnie Candle (from 2009): ”Fishing in the Dakotas and bottom bouncers go hand-in-hand. And one of the tools that I look for that makes bottom bouncer fishing easier is a baitcasting reel. But not all baitcasting reels are created equal. I look for ones with a feature called a flipping switch.”

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame: “In 2009, these reels were pretty easy to find because bass anglers were using them often, but as their popularity in the bass world faded, they because scarce. Fast forward to today and there are several options on the shelves primarily focused on walleye anglers.”

Candle (from 2009): “A flipping switch allows us to push the thumb bar down to let line off the spool and by releasing the thumb bar, the reel automatically engages.”

Candle: “This feature makes it simpler to keep your presentation on the bottom.”

Candle (from 2009): “So now, letting my bottom bouncer to the bottom of the lake is as easy as flipping the switch.”

