Pressure mounting on USDA Secretary of Agriculture to approve additional drought relief

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All six members of Montana’s and North Dakota’s congressional delegations are joining a group of bipartisan lawmakers, putting pressure on USDA Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to approve additional drought relief for farmers and ranchers.

They wrote in a letter to Vilsack: “Many of the producers who suffered the greatest heat-related losses were either located in counties not covered by the drought designations, experienced losses not covered by drought assistance programs, or both. Therefore, we respectfully request USDA identify other options to deliver federal relief to these producers.”

