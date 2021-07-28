Advertisement

Pressure mounting on USDA Secretary of Agriculture to approve additional drought relief

Tom Vilsack
Tom Vilsack(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All six members of Montana’s and North Dakota’s congressional delegations are joining a group of bipartisan lawmakers, putting pressure on USDA Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to approve additional drought relief for farmers and ranchers.

They wrote in a letter to Vilsack: “Many of the producers who suffered the greatest heat-related losses were either located in counties not covered by the drought designations, experienced losses not covered by drought assistance programs, or both. Therefore, we respectfully request USDA identify other options to deliver federal relief to these producers.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Oscar Ortiz
Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in Fargo Metro Area
Billings County fatal crash Sunday
Suspected homicide investigation underway in Dunn County
Woman assaulted trooper at North Dakota rest area Monday morning

Latest News

Pro's Pointer Silver Anniversary
Pro’s Pointer #13
Lily Ford
Great American Bike Race helps families pay for important medical supplies
Rancher and his crops
CRP denial: Ranchers thirsty for relief
Carlos Mendivil-Beltran and Jessica Saueressig
Two suspects in Sunday’s Killdeer homicide now in custody; name of victim released