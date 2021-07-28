Packers Eye Reunion with Randall Cobb

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sources say that the Green Bay Packers are eyeing a reunion with former all-pro wide receiver Randall Cobb. The trade request was made by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after stating his demands in order to report for training camp.

Cobb was drafted by Green Bay in 2011, where he stayed through 2018. In 8 years, he caught 470 passes for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns. Recently, Cobb played individual seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

No official deal has been made yet.

