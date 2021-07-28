Minotauros’ Kukkonen reacts to being drafted into NHL

MINOT, N.D. – Everyone who’s drafted to play professional sports has a “Where were you?” story when they first heard the news.

Kyle Kukkonen received his National Hockey League Draft call from the Anaheim Ducks after three-putting on the golf course with his family in Buffalo.

He discussed how his hockey journey has led him to being picked up by a pro team.

“It just shows that the North American league is a really good hockey league, and a lot of good players play there. Obviously, I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates. The teammates in Minot as well as the high school team that I played with in Maple Grove. The support you get from your teammates is second-to-none as well as the coaching. They put me in a position to succeed, and I’m very thankful for that,” said Kukkonen.

Kukkonen is committed to play college hockey for Michigan Tech as Anaheim watches his progress.

