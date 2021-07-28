Advertisement

Minotauros’ Kukkonen reacts to being drafted into NHL

Kyle Kukkonen
Kyle Kukkonen(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Everyone who’s drafted to play professional sports has a “Where were you?” story when they first heard the news.

Kyle Kukkonen received his National Hockey League Draft call from the Anaheim Ducks after three-putting on the golf course with his family in Buffalo.

He discussed how his hockey journey has led him to being picked up by a pro team.

“It just shows that the North American league is a really good hockey league, and a lot of good players play there. Obviously, I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates. The teammates in Minot as well as the high school team that I played with in Maple Grove. The support you get from your teammates is second-to-none as well as the coaching. They put me in a position to succeed, and I’m very thankful for that,” said Kukkonen.

Kukkonen is committed to play college hockey for Michigan Tech as Anaheim watches his progress.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

