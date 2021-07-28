Great American Bike Race helps families pay for important medical supplies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After COVID forced the annual Great American Bike Race (GABR) to go virtual, organizers are hoping that a return to a pre-pandemic-type event will create a surge in fundraising.

The event helps kids with cerebral palsy and other related conditions and their families pay for medical expenses not covered by insurance.

In 2020, the Great American Bike Race raised a little over $200,000. The previous year, the fundraiser brought in almost $400,000. Organizers hope this year’s contributions outpace previous years.

Thanks to the Great American Bike Race, doors have opened for Lily Ford that were once closed due to gaps in insurance coverage.

”There are days that we really need this extra help. And GABR provides that kind of extra sense of help,” said Nicole Ford, a parent whose family is helped by donations from GABR.

The Great American Bike Race paid for one of Lily’s wheelchairs and a special lift that helps her with transfers inside her home.

”Having the bike race, it’s just a whole new world for families, that they can get what their child needs,” said Michelle Vetter, a physical therapist at Sanford Health.

Much of Lily’s world includes therapy. Michelle Vetter says Lily is an extremely hard worker and has made great progress.

Michelle has been her therapist for most of Lily’s life and has personally seen the strides she’s made.

“She probably wasn’t able to sit more than a second or two when she was younger. And now she can stay upright and have the ability to work functionally in that position,” said Vetter.

Therapy sessions with Lily aren’t just hard work. Lily puts a smile on Michelle’s face with the jokes she tells during appointments.

”What’s a teacher’s favorite food? Math and cheese,” joked Lily.

Lily makes up many of her own jokes and has a good reason to spread cheer.

”Because during COVID, everyone was sad and didn’t really have much happiness, so I wanted to tell jokes to make everyone happy,” said Lily.

Despite the financial assistance GABR provides, some days can be challenging.

”Day-to-day, having a child with a physical disability is very emotionally, financially and physically exhausting,” said Nicole.

Lily was the 2020 GABR star, but because last year’s event was socially distant, she has been named one of the stars of this year’s event which takes place on August 28th.

This is the first year GABR will be held at the Bismarck Event Center, providing more space for riders and fans, and hopefully more donations.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.