Former Big Sticks pitcher signs with Minnesota Twins

(KVLY)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Badlands Big Sticks pitcher Malik Barrington was signed by the Minnesota Twins, Barrington announced on his personal Facebook page this morning.

Barrington pitched for the Sticks in 2019 and 2020, throwing 127 strikeouts in two years with a 3.26 ERA. I’m 2019, Barrington recorded 85 strikeouts, which is the single-season Expedition League record.

Barrington played his college ball at Albany State University.

