Energy usage highest Bismarck has seen

Power lines
Power lines(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we experience the hottest days of the year, people are cranking up their air conditioning. It has put stress on the power grid and has caused minor power outages throughout Bismarck. However, experts say there’s no cause for alarm.

“I would say today is the true test. And we actually have exceeded our system’s peak. In other words, I think twice now in the past couple weeks, we’ve hit more demand, more load, than we’ve ever had on our system. But for the most part, we’re obviously far from meeting our capacity given what we have available to us. I mean, the power is there, let’s put it that way. We’re not running out of power,” said Wes Engbrecht, communications director for Capital Electric.

The main issue is transformer boxes don’t get a chance to cool down at night. Capital Electric has crews on call to resolve any minor outages caused by the heat.

