Eight UND Players Voted to Preseason All-MVFC Teams

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Missouri Valley Conference released its preseason awards today, and the University of North Dakota had eight players that were picked for the All-Conference teams.

Three offensive starters received first-team honors, including sophomore quarterback Tommy Schuster.

Two defensive starters, linebacker Devon Krzanowski and defensive back Evan Holm, were selected for the second-team.

Honorable mention awards were given to Jaxon Turner, Jordan Canady and Return Specialist Luke Skokna.

UND kicks off the season on the road at Idaho State on September 4th.

