CRP denial: Ranchers thirsty for relief

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Recent heat and drought have contributed to a lack of feed for North Dakota ranchers. Many crops normally used to feed livestock have been stunted, creating a request to have an early release for Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) hay.

With some crops at only about 20 percent of their expected growth, it’s causing some to hope for the early release of CRP hay.

“We had planned to try and make some CRP hay someplace if we could find it, but it’s not getting released. And with it as dry as it is, the feed value just goes down every day. So, not being able to cut it in a timely fashion makes it worse.” Neil Effertz

The denial of the early CRP release has ranchers looking for other means of maintaining the herd.

