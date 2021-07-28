Construction on Dickinson’s I-94 business loop hopes to improve traffic once complete

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Traffic has slowed down on Dickinson’s I-94 business loop, with road construction crews working around the clock.

The project manager says construction is moving along, and, if the weather cooperates, they could wrap up ahead of schedule.

“Thus far, it’s just the name of the game is just try and get it done as fast as we can,” said Richard Moreno, Northern Improvement Company Project Manager.

Crews are making a four-way intersection at Tenth Avenue to ease the flow of traffic onto Villard.

The I-94 business loop will become three lanes wide to also improve traffic in and out of Dickinson.

“It gives more driving area. It should make it a lot easier for people to know where they’re at where they’re going,” said Moreno.

“Beautification kind of a project, you’ll feel like the entrance to the city is much more inviting. There’s trails added, so we have connectivity,” said Loretta Marshik, Interim City Engineer.

The new pedestrian walkway will be on the north side of the project along with new lighting and signs. And in the next week drivers can expect a traffic shift to complete more of the roadway.

“We’re tracking along really well, we should start paving asphalt here in the next couple weeks,” said Moreno.

The scheduled completion date is early November, and the project is estimated to cost about $19 million.

Moreno says they appreciate drivers slowing down and paying attention around the project.

