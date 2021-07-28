City of Tioga, University of Mary partner to provide classes to strengthen workforce

TIOGA, N.D. - To help improve everyday job skills and performance, the City of Tioga and the University of Mary are offering monthly classes to help enhance skill sets.

No matter where you are in life, whether you’re a business owner or an employee, there’s always room to improve. That’s the goal of these training sessions held by the University of Mary, to help them with their business skills.

“I wanted to learn how to brand my business correctly. I didn’t want to try to do it my way; I wanted to try to make sure I was doing it the right way,” said Ceecee Lewis, owner of Queen Divas Heavenly Maids Cleaning.

Every month, the university offers a different training session, from brand management to customer service. Since every session is different, people can pick and choose which class they want to attend.

“It’s definitely an ala carte menu. Whatever topic really plays into someone’s wheelhouse, and they need to upscale in that area, that’s the session they want to take, that’s great,” said Dr. Robert Martin, the senior curriculum design specialist for the University of Mary Workforce Development Department

David Papineau, who is the president of the Tioga Chamber of Commerce and owns an insurance company, says attending these sessions can help those seeking guidance on how to improve.

“A lot of this information is a good reminder for people who have been through similar trainings like this before, but I think there’s always something you can learn,” said Papineau.

Martin says their goal with these sessions is to help fill the skill gaps seen by businesses throughout the state.

“We sit down with companies, see where their paying points are, and we customize our training to serve businesses large and small in western North Dakota and beyond,” said Martin.

The next session will be held on August 18th and will take place at Neset Consulting from 1 to 4 p.m.

To register for a class or for more details, visit bit.ly/TiogaUMary or call workforce development at 701-355-5151.

