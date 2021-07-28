Bottineau man sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting a Grafton Police officer
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court Judge has sentenced a Bottineau man to 35 years in prison for shooting a Grafton Police officer.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Ruben Cruz had a warrant out for his arrest on drug dealing charges when he opened fire on the officers coming to arrest him last October.
He was also a felon who was not allowed to have a gun.
