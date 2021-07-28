Advertisement

Bottineau man sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting a Grafton Police officer

(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court Judge has sentenced a Bottineau man to 35 years in prison for shooting a Grafton Police officer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Ruben Cruz had a warrant out for his arrest on drug dealing charges when he opened fire on the officers coming to arrest him last October.

He was also a felon who was not allowed to have a gun.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Oscar Ortiz
Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in Fargo Metro Area
Billings County fatal crash Sunday
Suspected homicide investigation underway in Dunn County
Woman assaulted trooper at North Dakota rest area Monday morning

Latest News

Katie Ledecky in Williston
With ties to Williston, city roots for Katie Ledecky
Power lines
Energy usage highest Bismarck has seen
Bulls and Broncos take over All Seasons Arena
Bulls and Broncos take over All Seasons Arena
More than 50 years of Bredahls at the ND State Fair
More than 50 years of Bredahls at the ND State Fair