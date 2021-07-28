Bismarck installs fast charging electric-vehicle stations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck has installed two state-of-the-art fast-charging electric vehicle stations in Bismarck — one near the airport and another at the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau. The City of Bismarck received funding for the stations from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

“It really gives us that connective piece, whether it’s here at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, or at the airport. Now it’s another option for travelers as they may commute to Bismarck and need to charge a vehicle before they hop on a plane or after they get back. It’s another great option for the residents of Bismarck and around the region,” said Mayor Steve Bakken.

The new charging stations are considered ‘fast chargers,’ and allow for recharging times as low as 30 to 45 minutes.

To recharge an electric car, it will cost a five-dollar connection fee, plus twenty-five cents for every kilowatt-hour used. That means, depending on your electric vehicle capabilities, you can expect to pay anywhere from $9 to $30 to fill up your tank. If you have any questions, visit bismarcknd.gov.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.