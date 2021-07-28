Advertisement

Bismarck installs fast charging electric-vehicle stations

Electric vehicle charging station sign
Electric vehicle charging station sign(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck has installed two state-of-the-art fast-charging electric vehicle stations in Bismarck — one near the airport and another at the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau. The City of Bismarck received funding for the stations from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

“It really gives us that connective piece, whether it’s here at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, or at the airport. Now it’s another option for travelers as they may commute to Bismarck and need to charge a vehicle before they hop on a plane or after they get back. It’s another great option for the residents of Bismarck and around the region,” said Mayor Steve Bakken.

The new charging stations are considered ‘fast chargers,’ and allow for recharging times as low as 30 to 45 minutes.

To recharge an electric car, it will cost a five-dollar connection fee, plus twenty-five cents for every kilowatt-hour used. That means, depending on your electric vehicle capabilities, you can expect to pay anywhere from $9 to $30 to fill up your tank. If you have any questions, visit bismarcknd.gov.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Mendivil-Beltran and Jessica Saueressig
Two suspects in Sunday’s Killdeer homicide now in custody; name of victim released
Oscar Ortiz
Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in Fargo Metro Area
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Suspected homicide investigation underway in Dunn County
Oscar Ortiz
Killdeer murder suspect found and arrested in Moorhead

Latest News

Dickinson construction
Construction on Dickinson’s I-94 business loop hopes to improve traffic once complete
Official weather observations
How and where official weather observations are recorded in ND
BIO Girls get hands-on lesson in helping others
BIO Girls get hands-on lesson in helping others
UMary class
City of Tioga, University of Mary partner to provide classes to strengthen workforce