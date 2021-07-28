Bank of Tioga looking for applications for business pitch competition

TIOGA, N.D. - The Bank of Tioga and the Tioga Area Economic Development Corporation are teaming up to provide small business owners an opportunity to win money towards improving their business.

This will be the fifth year the Bank will hold their “REV” business pitch competition, which gives business owners a chance to pitch their business plan to a panel of judges to win up to $15,000.

Entries are now open, and five businesses will be picked to compete. President David Grubb said this is their way of giving back and supporting local businesses.

“The term REV came about through ignition, and we want to give people an opportunity to ignite their business,” said Grubb.

So far, the bank has awarded $45,000 to multiple winners. Grubb said they have seen many great ideas through the competition.

“We’ve had some great projects that we’ve been able to help with and enhance people’s business,” said Grubb.

You can apply for the REV by visiting Bank of Tioga locations in Tioga and Crosby, or online at bankoftioga.com/rev. The deadline is October 5th.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.