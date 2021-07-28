Advertisement

49ers QB Trey Lance, 3rd overall draftee, signs rookie deal

FILE - North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (5) winds up to throw during the first half of...
FILE - North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (5) winds up to throw during the first half of the FCS championship NCAA college football game against James Madison in Frisco, Texas, in this Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, file photo. Lance is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)
By Associated Press and Ben Ross
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance signed his rookie contract Wednesday morning ahead of the team’s first practice of training camp.

Lance’s agency CAA made the announcement on Twitter.

Selected No. 3 overall in the draft, Lance will receive a fully guaranteed four-year, $34.1 million deal. The Niners have the option to add a fifth year, as teams do with all first-rounders.

Lance, 21, led North Dakota State to the 2019 FCS national title, throwing for 28 touchdowns and rushing for 14 more without a single interception. He earned the Walter Payton Award as the FCS’s top offensive player in ’19.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Lance would enter training camp as the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo.

“There’s no open competition right now in terms of getting equal reps with the same group,” Shanahan said. “Jimmy is coming in as the (No.) 1 and Trey is coming in as the 2.”

The coach did leave open the possibility of using the dual-threat Lance in specific situations, however.

“When you do have a quarterback who has the threat to run and who can make throws, that’s something that I would love to use,” Shanahan said.

Lance’s deal leaves New York Jets QB Zach Wilson, selected No. 2 overall, as the only remaining unsigned first-round draft pick.

