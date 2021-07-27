Advertisement

Woman assaulted trooper at North Dakota rest area Monday morning

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ORISKA, N.D. (AP) — A 35-year-old woman is facing numerous charges after allegedly assaulting a trooper Monday morning before two citizens assisted in the arrest, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The trooper had responded to a report of a reckless driver traveling westbound on Interstate 94 and located the car shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the Oriska rest area. The vehicle was parked and running and the driver appeared to be passed out, the patrol said.

The patrol said the driver appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine and she refused orders to exit the vehicle. As the trooper attempted to get her out of the car, she started driving in reverse and dragging the officer.

The trooper was able to put the vehicle in park, at which time she attempted to disarm the trooper.

Two bystanders helped remove the driver and she was handcuffed, authorities said.

The pending charges include attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of meth, driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The patrol said the car had been stolen from Clay County, Minnesota on July 5.

The trooper and the suspect were treated for injuries at a Valley City hospital and released.

