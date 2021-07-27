Williston fire crews extinguish wildland fire, landowners monitoring potential reignition

WILLISTON, N.D. - Quick responses by the Williston Rural Fire Department and the Williston Fire Department were able to stop a wildland fire from spreading towards homes and structures.

The fire started Monday evening, with multiple trucks from both departments coming to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the flames at around midnight and crews left around 1 a.m.

The owners of the burned pasture say the fire started after winds carried embers from an earlier fire sparked from a baling incident.

“I was pretty concerned. I was nervous, I was worried that I was going to lose everything up here. If it wasn’t for the fire department moving as fast as they did, we probably would of, so we’re very thankful for the Williston Fire Department,” said Christy Sjol.

Due to the hot and dry conditions, the Sjol’s are keeping a close eye on the area, removing fuel from the area in case the fire starts up again.

“One of our friends who used to be with the fire department said it could smolder for a couple of days, and with the heat being so hot and the wind, there’s a chance it could start back up,” said Sjol.

The official cause and size of the fire has yet to be determined according to a release from the Williston Fire Department. No injuries or loss of structures are reported.

