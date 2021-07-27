Water bill higher than normal? You’re not alone

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Water rates are on the agenda for Tuesday night’s Bismarck City Commission meeting, and residents are hoping to discuss the price of their water bills.

The drought certainly hasn’t helped anyone’s lawn, but homeowners in Bismarck say, turning on the sprinklers has gotten expensive.

“It’s like you can’t afford to keep your grass green this year, because it’s so dry,” said Jessi Lautenschlager, a homeowner in north Bismarck.

Lautenschlager says her water usage in her single-family home has doubled from this summer compared to last, in an attempt to keep her lawn watered.

“If we were willing to pay more, we’d water more. Even though we’re paying a lot, our lawn still doesn’t look green,” said Lautenschlager.

Residents at Knollwood Condo Association, which is billed by the city in multi-family units, say they’ve noticed an increase too. Leslie Schmit is president of the condo association, and is in charge of paying the unit’s water bills together.

“We budgeted $23,000 for this year, but I think we’re going to exceed that, which seems like a lot of money,” said Schmit.

In June 2020, Schmit says all 30 condos at Knollwood used 167 units of water. This past June, that increased to 510 units.

Bismarck’s utilities director says the tiered billing system is laid out to keep the extra cost off of those who maintain the same amount of water usage year-round.

“That summer watering, why it’s being charged so high, it’s really because it’s peaking the system. If we’re having to add 10 million more gallons, that’s 50 million more dollars; how do we cover that cost of that 50 million?” said Michelle Klose, director of utility operations for Bismarck.

According to city statistics, roughly 20 percent of customers benefit from the additional capacity needed to meet summer watering preferences.

Klose says she will use Tuesday’s commission meeting to hear public comment, and receive direction from city commissioners about next steps.

