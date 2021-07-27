UPDATE: Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in Fargo Metro Area

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A murder suspect considered armed and dangerous is on the loose in the metro.

Police tell Valley News Live Oscar Ortiz was the focus of a massive search in south Moorhead that brought out a police K9 and drones.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 27, officers thought Ortiz could be in the 3600 block of 8th St. S. in Moorhead. When officers arrived, they say authorities spotted Ortiz but he ran off. His vehicle was later found on Rivershore Dr. and impounded.

A woman who knows Ortiz was picked up during the search and taken into custody.

The suspect is wanted in connection to a murder in Killdeer on July 25.

Ortiz is described as a 25-year-old Hispanic man, about 5″5′ and 160 lbs. He was last spotted year blue jeans and either a long sleeve t-shirt or no shirt at all.

If you see Ortiz, you could not approach him and call 911 right away.

