Suspected homicide investigation underway in Dunn County

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, N.D. – The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the death of a Watford City man whose body was found Sunday night in northwest Dunn County as a suspected homicide, according to the Dunn County Sheriff.

The sheriff said deputies responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report of the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 114th Avenue NW on the Gap Road.

The state BCI was called to assist the sheriff’s office and is leading the investigation.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office indicated there is no active threat to the community.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity at this time.

Anyone in the area with home security cameras is being asked to review their footage and report anything suspicious to authorities.

Those with information should call the Sheriff’s office at 701-573-4449.

Tipsters can also call Badlands CrimeStoppers at 701-456-7754 or text 701-840-6108. Tips to Badlands can remain anonymous.

Those with information leading to an arrest and/or conviction may be eligible for a cash reward.

