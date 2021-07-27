More than 50 years of Bredahls at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. – The Bredahl family has been raising sheep for five generations, and showing their livestock at the fair in Minot since 1970.

Scott Bredahl from Berthold said he’s been doing this since he was six or seven years old.

”You’d help show and then after that, you just got to run around and go on rides, and go up and down midway and play the games and it was just, that was the family vacation when I was a kid. You got to go to the fair for eight or nine days,” said Scott Bredahl, father.

Now his kids and family work together to show their sheep at the exhibit hall.

”There’s a little bit of pride there with having the kids have some interest in it and helping and wanting to help carry on that tradition,” said Bredahl.

He said they spend days getting the animals ready for minutes or hours of shows, but people love to see the work.

”I just love seeing all of the animals at their best. At the farm, they don’t always look so primped and pretty. Here, they all look at their very, very best,” said Tricia Berg, fairgoer.

Bredahl said their herd should make it through the drought alright, but they’ll need to spend more time chopping hay and go into areas they wouldn’t normally.

