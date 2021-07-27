Advertisement

Missouri Valley Conference releases football preseason poll

NDSU and NDU logos
NDSU and NDU logos(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference released its preseason rankings for football earlier today, and both North Dakota universities in the conference find themselves in the top three.

North Dakota State University was picked to finished second in the MVFC, the first time since 2011 that the Bison haven’t been picked to finish first before the season began.

The University of North Dakota is coming off their first season in the conference, a season in which they took home the conference title. It’s the first time in MVFC history that a team in its first year won the conference title. They were picked to finish third, just behind NDSU, in the preseason poll.

National runner-up South Dakota State was picked to win the conference.

The Bison and Fighting Hawks kick off their seasons on September 4th.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Oscar Ortiz
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in Fargo Metro Area
Billings County fatal crash Sunday
Suspected homicide investigation underway in Dunn County
Woman assaulted trooper at North Dakota rest area Monday morning

Latest News

Wyatt Ulrich induction ceremony
Bismarck Larks Induct Wyatt Ulrich as 1st Member of Hall of Fame
Abby Pollart
UMary Names Abby Pollart as new Head Volleyball Coach
Larks Logo
Three Larks Named to Major League Dreams Showcase Rosters
Kyle Kukkonen
Minot Minotauros’ Kyle Kukkonen drafted by NHL’s Anaheim Ducks