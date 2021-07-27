Missouri Valley Conference releases football preseason poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference released its preseason rankings for football earlier today, and both North Dakota universities in the conference find themselves in the top three.

North Dakota State University was picked to finished second in the MVFC, the first time since 2011 that the Bison haven’t been picked to finish first before the season began.

The University of North Dakota is coming off their first season in the conference, a season in which they took home the conference title. It’s the first time in MVFC history that a team in its first year won the conference title. They were picked to finish third, just behind NDSU, in the preseason poll.

National runner-up South Dakota State was picked to win the conference.

The Bison and Fighting Hawks kick off their seasons on September 4th.

