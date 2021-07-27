Minot High class of 1969 takes top honors again for State Parade

MINOT, N.D. - Leadership with the State Fair Parade Committee presented awards for the best floats from Saturday’s parade.

A dozen total plaques were given out to participants each with unique titles.

The top winners were Minot High’s Class of 1969.

They also won the award in 2019.

“It’s great. The most fun is giving back to the kids of Minot. The North Dakota State Fair has been a part of my life for many decades,” said winner Alan Korslien who shared the award with Jerry Gooch and family.

Other winners include Scheels Splashzone who took home the Dakota Proud award.

