Military appreciation day at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. – The military and their families got some appreciation at the fair Tuesday with a free meal.

The picnic ran until 1 p.m. Tuesday with a concert by some members of the Air National Guard Band. Hundreds came to take advantage of the deal and spend time with friends.

“The picnic is so amazing. To show support that the North Dakota State Fair, and all the sponsors, and the community have shown our service members is amazing,” said Capt. Katie Spencer, Chief of Public Affairs.

The food was sponsored by North Dakota’s Beef Commission, Stockmen’s Association, and Cattle Women.

