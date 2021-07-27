Advertisement

Military appreciation day at the ND State Fair

Military appreciation day at state fair
Military appreciation day at state fair(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The military and their families got some appreciation at the fair Tuesday with a free meal.

The picnic ran until 1 p.m. Tuesday with a concert by some members of the Air National Guard Band. Hundreds came to take advantage of the deal and spend time with friends.

“The picnic is so amazing. To show support that the North Dakota State Fair, and all the sponsors, and the community have shown our service members is amazing,” said Capt. Katie Spencer, Chief of Public Affairs.

The food was sponsored by North Dakota’s Beef Commission, Stockmen’s Association, and Cattle Women.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Oscar Ortiz
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in Fargo Metro Area
Billings County fatal crash Sunday
Suspected homicide investigation underway in Dunn County
Woman assaulted trooper at North Dakota rest area Monday morning

Latest News

COVID vaccination site at state fair
COVID-19 testing, vaccines offered at ND State Fair
McKenzie County rancher appointed to State Water Commission
Air Show coming to Williston Basin International Airport September 11th
Gov. Doug Burgum
ND approves $520,000 in surveying sites for carbon capture
Lawn sprinkler
Water bill higher than normal? You’re not alone