McKenzie County rancher appointed to State Water Commission

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - Four new members have been appointed to the North Dakota Water Commission, with one of them being a man in McKenzie County with a long history of working with water projects.

Gene Veeder was appointed Monday to represent the Upper Missouri River Basin, replacing Mark Owan of Williston. Veeder has been a part of the county’s water resource district for more than 20 years, and he says he is very familiar with water needs in the state.

“The Missouri River is a huge resource for the entire state, and so I want to continue to make sure we have access to that water for agriculture, industrial and municipal uses and that I’m a firm believer that water should also be used throughout the state,” said Veeder.

Veeder says the future is strong for water development and that it’s critical for economic development and health for the state.

He says his goal is to work together to build water distribution systems that can benefit every industry.

