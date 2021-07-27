Advertisement

McKenzie County rancher appointed to State Water Commission

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - Four new members have been appointed to the North Dakota Water Commission, with one of them being a man in McKenzie County with a long history of working with water projects.

Gene Veeder was appointed Monday to represent the Upper Missouri River Basin, replacing Mark Owan of Williston. Veeder has been a part of the county’s water resource district for more than 20 years, and he says he is very familiar with water needs in the state.

“The Missouri River is a huge resource for the entire state, and so I want to continue to make sure we have access to that water for agriculture, industrial and municipal uses and that I’m a firm believer that water should also be used throughout the state,” said Veeder.

Veeder says the future is strong for water development and that it’s critical for economic development and health for the state.

He says his goal is to work together to build water distribution systems that can benefit every industry.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Oscar Ortiz
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in Fargo Metro Area
Billings County fatal crash Sunday
Suspected homicide investigation underway in Dunn County
Woman assaulted trooper at North Dakota rest area Monday morning

Latest News

COVID vaccination site at state fair
COVID-19 testing, vaccines offered at ND State Fair
Air Show coming to Williston Basin International Airport September 11th
Gov. Doug Burgum
ND approves $520,000 in surveying sites for carbon capture
Lawn sprinkler
Water bill higher than normal? You’re not alone